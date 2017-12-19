Christina Aguilera Resurrects ‘Dirrty’ Cowgirl Outfit In Hottest Instagram Pic Of The Year

Ring the alarm! Christina Aguilera brought it back to her ‘Dirrty’ days in the sexiest cowgirl outfit showing tons of skin. See the updated look here!

Christina Aguilera‘s gettin’ dirrty for a new generation. The pop star, 37, showed off a new look on Instagram that has fans daydreaming about her classic Stripped era. Present day Christina flaunted an open-front blazer embroidered with folksy flowers, without anything underneath. That is, unless you count pasties as clothing! She topped off the look with a huge cowboy hat.

We can’t help but notice that she rocked the cowgirl-chic style back in the day (2002) for her iconic “Dirrty” music video. Sure, she showed a lot more skin then, but the cowgirl influence is apparent. You remember that music video, right? If not, watch it here! While Christina gets down and rowdy in a boxing ring, surrounded by dancers and hot dudes while wearing the tiniest of outfits: leather chaps, low-rise bikini bottoms, a string bikini top, and nothing else. Well, and a belly button piercing. This is the era where she had black lowlights and rumpled braids in her blonde hair extensions, too. Kids, the aughts were a weird time.

Sadly, she’s not doing a sequel to the music video (that we know of!). This outfit was for her 37th birthday party on December 18! Christina’s look does seem to be inspired by the video, though, as she posted a boomerang showing her dancing with two friends, captioned, “Ridin’ DIRRTY with my CowGirls.” Oh, she knows what she’s doing!

Christina’s actually rocked the braless blazer look more than once lately. She slayed in a satin version at the American Music Awards in November when she paid tribute to Whitney Houston. So pretty!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Christina’s “Dirrty” callback look? Let us know why or why not!