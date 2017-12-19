Chloe Kohanski Admits She Nearly ‘Gave Up’ On Music: ‘The Voice’ Has ‘Allowed Me To Dream’

She’s a finalist on ‘The Voice,’ but before the show, Chloe Kohanski was ready to quit music. In this EXCLUSIVE interview, she gushes over what the show has given her.

Chloe Kohanski will find out if she wins season 13 of The Voice during the Dec. 19 episode, but regardless of the outcome, she says she’s already received so much from being on the show. “I was literally going to give up on music,” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I wasn’t making any money and I wasn’t really successful and was playing to the same 20/30 people in a small bar every weekend. So my experience [on The Voice] has been extremely positive. As far as moving forward, I will always respect and give credit to The Voice for giving me the platform to do what I’ve been doing in a bigger way. I mean, I wasn’t even allowed to dream this way before because I didn’t have the money or I didn’t have the team. This show literally showed me a life that I didn’t know was possibly for myself.”

After her Blind Audition, Chloe chose Miley Cyrus as her coach. However, she was eliminated by Miley in the Knockout Rounds, which is when Blake Shelton swooped in and stole her. Chloe has been thriving on Blake’s team ever since, and has been a major fan favorite all season long. Her finale performances of”Bette Davis Eyes” and “Wish I Didn’t Love You” (an original song) both landed in the Top 10 on iTunes, and it’s no secret that Chloe is a front runner to win the competition. However, we will have to wait until the end of tonight’s episode to find out where she stands amongst fellow finalists Brooke Simpson, Addison Agen and Red Marlow.

Before the results, Chloe will take the stage with Billy Idol for a one-of-a-kind performance. “He is someone who has shaped me as an artist and I get to sing with him!” she raves to HollywoodLife.com. “That is SO sick. And he said that he was so glad to be here and so glad to be doing it with me. So that was awesome!”

