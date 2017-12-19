Billy Idol & Chloe Kohanski Team Up For Edgy ‘White Wedding’ Duet On ‘The Voice’ Finale

What a duet! Billy Idol and Chloe Kohanski teamed up for the ultimate rock performance on ‘The Voice’ finale. They sang an fantastic rendition of ‘White Wedding’ that we’ll never forget.

Billy Idol and Chloe Kohanski united for the ultimate rock duet on The Voice season 13 finale. The 23-year-old was totally psyched to sing “White Wedding” with the rock legend, and she didn’t seem nervous at all during their performance. Billy, 62, and Chloe were electric up on stage as they sang his hit. Chloe showed she can hold her own among icons. Be right back, going to keep watching this performance on repeat.

This is Billy’s first TV performance since Aug. 2017. He sang “White Wedding” live with Steve Stevens on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Chloe is totally a rock star in the making, and Billy was the perfect singer for her to collaborate with at the end of the season. Billy is a rock superstar. We need these two to collaborate again as soon as humanly possible.

HollywoodLife.com talked to Chloe EXCLUSIVELY before the show about collaborating with the British rock icon. Chloe gushed that he was “so genuine,” and she told him “how much his voice impacted” her as a musician. Sounds like this performance was a dream come true for Chloe! Her fellow finalists, Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson, and Red Marlow, performed with Norah Jones, Sia, and Vince Gill during the finale.

Chloe, who is on Team Blake, has consistently wowed us over the course of the season. She performed three times on night one of the finale. She debuted her original song, “Wish I Didn’t Love You,” and left us speechless. She sang “You Got It” with Blake and ended the night with a bang by singing “Bette Davis Eyes.”

