15 Daring, Thigh-High Slit Dresses In 2017 — Ariel Winter, J-Lo & More Pics

‘Tis the season for baring some leg! All year long, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and more have flaunted their mile-long legs. See the best slit dresses of 2017 here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, is basically aging backwards, and she showed off her super toned legs in a daring, DOUBLE slit dress while performing some of her hit songs on the 4th of July. Her dress was designed by Fausto Puglisi. Kendall Jenner actually wore a similar style by the same designer back in 2014. J-Lo wasn’t the only one who tried this leggy look in 2017! Ariel Winter, 19, rocked a double slit dress at the Emmys in September, and was an expert at avoiding any wardrobe malfunctions! Model Elsa Hosk also showed off her super long legs in a double slit dress in New York.

After walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was taped in November in China, model Adriana Lima rocked a thigh-high slit dress for the after-party pink carpet. A now-pregnant Chrissy Teigen showed off some leg at a Revolve party earlier in the year, along with some sexy cleavage and her sassy bob. La La Anthony was business on the top and party on the bottom when she wore a long-sleeve tuxedo-inspired dress with a super high slit up the front. And of course, Rita Ora flashed her leg while wearing just a bathrobe and towel around her head at the EMA Awards in London. Click through the gallery to see the leggy looks of the stars and the best thigh-high slit dresses of 2017!

