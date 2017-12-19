Woman, 26, Gives Birth To Baby Girl After The Implanted Embryo Was Frozen 24 Years Ago

An embryo that had been frozen for the past 24 years was implanted into a 26-year-old woman and she’s just given birth to a healthy baby girl. We’ve got the details.

This is so wild! Tennessee couple Benjamin and Tina Gibson struggled for years to conceive a child of their own without success. They eventually turned to help from the faith-based National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville earlier in 2017 and had an embryo that had been cryogenically stored for the past 24 years implanted in Tina’s uterus. Fast forward to Nov. 25 and she delivered a healthy baby girl named Emma Wren who weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Tina is just 26 so she was only one-and-a-half years old — a toddler herself — when Emma’s embryo was frozen on Oct. 14, 1992. Oh man, the miracles of science!

With Emma’s delivery, she becomes the all-time record holder for the longest-frozen embryo to result in birth. The previous record was held by an embryo that had been frozen for 21 years. “Emma is such a sweet miracle,” Benjamin said of his daughter in a statement from the center. “I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago.” As for Tina, “I just wanted a baby. I don’t care if it’s a world record or not,” she told CNN. She pointed out that “This embryo and I could have been best friends,” with the fact that she was practically a baby herself when her own child was frozen as an embryo.

“The NEDC has been privileged to work with the Gibsons to help them realize their dreams of becoming parents,” Dr. Jeffrey Keenan said of the faith-based organization.“We hope this story is a clarion call to all couples who have embryos in long-term storage to consider this life-affirming option for their embryos.” See pics of celebrities and their babies born in 2017, here.

The National Embryo Donation Center collects frozen embryos no longer wanted or needed and “adopts” them out to couples seeking a child. The center claims to have produced over 700 pregnancies through embryo adoption.

