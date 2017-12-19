Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Fears More Accusers Will Come Forward: She ‘Can’t Handle It’
Matt Lauer’s wife Annette is hoping that the number of women accusing her hubby of sexual misconduct has ended. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s can’t take it anymore.
Poor Annette Roque! Her life has become unbearable ever since the world found out that her husband Matt Lauer, 59, has been accused of rampant sexual harassment and misconduct while working at The Today Show. He was abruptly fired on Nov. 29 by NBC after the network said they had credible claims against him and ever since then more women have been coming forward with allegations about his horrific behavior. She’s hoping it has finally stopped and that more victims don’t come forward with more painful stories. “Matt’s wife Annette fears more accusers will come forward with sexual harassment claims against him. After everything she has been through Annette is tired, embarrassed and feels like she can’t handle anymore,” a source close to the former model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.