WA Couple Detail Terrifying Moment Amtrak Train Derailed: ‘Like Being Inside An Exploding Bomb’

Two survivors of the deadly Amtrak crash in Washington detailed the horrifying moment their train derailed, and the shocking aftermath in a new interview. Read here.

Beverly Heebner, 78 and Charlie Heebner, 79, were aboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state on December 18, and lived to tell the tale. The couple, married for 58 years, told their story about the traumatic crash to local news station KOMO, and their account of the incident, which took the lives of six people, is haunting. “It was like being inside an exploding bomb,” Charlie said. “We knew about this thing. I’d been waiting for it. And we said this is the first run, we’re going to ride that first run.”

“All of a sudden, it was just crash there it was down the train went like this,” Beverly said, slanting sideways, according to KOMO. When the train derailed, the sheer force tossed Beverly and Charlie across the cabin, shattered glass raining down upon them. “After getting myself upright and my legs unfolded, I saw my wife’s legs I reached down and I shook one and she shook it back. I said, ‘Oh boy you ok?’ and she said, ‘I think so,’” Charlie recalled.

The couple climbed out of the mangled train car and were able to get to safety. They only suffered minor injuries — bruises and lacerations — and have been released from the hospital. But others weren’t so fortunate. Beverly described the nightmarish scene that awaited them as they crawled from the wreckage.

“There was this body lying there,” Beverly said. “I mean he hardly had any clothes on the clothes had just been ripped off of him. And he was obviously dead.” Charlie is just thankful that they’re okay. “I think man, we were lucky to be getting out of here alive. Then I decided we’re just fortunate, not lucky. I don’t think luck had anything to do with it.”

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Charlie and Beverly Heebner, and everyone who was onboard the derailed Amtrak train.