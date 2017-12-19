Addison Agen: I’m ‘Looking Forward’ To Staying Friends With Adam Levine After ‘The Voice’

Regardless of what happens on ‘The Voice,’ Addison Agen has a forever friend in coach Adam Levine. She tells us EXCLUSIVELY how they’ll stay pals after the show!

Adam Levine has a special connection with his season 13 finalist, Addison Agen, on The Voice, and she told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s promised to stay in touch, even after the show ends. “It’s pretty easy with him,” Addison admits. “You just text him. He’s been great and we have stayed in great contact and he is all for it. We’ve had an entire conversation about it, like, let’s keep it going. I’m looking forward to that. We are always going to be friends.” Addison actually started out on Miley Cyrus‘ team this season, but was stolen by Adam when Miley eliminated her in the Battle Rounds. Now, she’s a frontrunner to win the whole thing.

“[Adam]’s words have made me feel so confident,” she gushes. “He has helped me with my song choices and he is such an amazing artist. He is the one who showed me Joni Mitchell and he is now a huge inspiration in my songwriting and my music and what I want to do after the show. He has been such an influential person. Getting to sing with him was SO, so fun! It’s mind-blowing. And now I can call him a friend, so it’s awesome.” Addison is up against Brooke Simpson, Red Marlow and Chloe Kohanski in the Finals, and the winner will be revealed during the live Dec. 19 episode. It’s been quite a journey to get to this moment, and Addison says she can’t believe how much has changed since her Blind Audition.

“I have grown so much, as a person more than anything,” she reveals. “And as an artist, I definitely know exactly what I want to be doing for the rest of my career, as of now. I’ve learned a lot!”

