Track Palin: 5 Facts About Sarah’s Eldest Son Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Sarah Palin’s eldest child, Track Palin, was arrested on charges of domestic violence for the second time in two years. Learn more about the alleged crimes here.

1. He was arraigned on December 17 on charges related to domestic violence: Track Palin, 28, appeared in court on charges of felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief for causing property damage in Wasilla, Alaska, according to court records. The charges stemmed from an event that occurred on Saturday, December 16, but the specifics haven’t released, save for the fact that the charges are all related to domestic violence. The criminal mischief charge was for causing property damage that cost between $250 and $999. Track was listed as present at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, a correctional facility for offenders awaiting trial, as of the night of December 17, according to NBC News. His court date has not been made public at this time.

2. He was also arrested on domestic violence charges in 2016: Track was arrested in January 2016 on domestic violence charges in Wasilla, Alaska. He was charged with assault in the fourth degree, interfering with a domestic violence report, and misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree. He pleaded guilty to misconduct involving weapons charge for possessing a weapon while intoxicated. The charges of assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence charge were dismissed by the prosecution.

The charges came about when Track’s girlfriend at the time called 911, and told an officer that he “struck her on the left side of her head near her eye with a closed fist,” according to court documents. Track then allegedly kicked her, threw her cellphone, and threatened to commit suicide by his AR-15 rifle, according to the court docs. The responding officer said in his incident report that Track was “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive with my initial line of questioning” when he met him on the driveway.

3. He’s divorced and had a child: Track married his high school sweetheart Britta Hanson in 2011, and they welcomed baby Kyla Grace Palin three months later. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in December 2012. While they share legal custody of Kyla, Britta maintains physical custody of their daughter.

4. His mother alleges he has PTSD: Sarah Palin suggested at a 2016 Donald Trump rally held shortly after Track’s arrest that her son suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder stemming from his year-long tour in Iraq:”My son, like so many others, they come back a bit different, they come back hardened, they come back wondering if there is that respect for what it is that their fellow soldiers and airmen every other member of the military so sacrificially have given to this country…So when my own son is going through what he goes through, coming back, I can certainly relate with other families who feel these ramifications of some PTSD and some of the woundedness that our soldiers do return with.”

5. He was arrested in the same town where his mother was mayor: Track was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, where Sarah Palin served as major from 1996 to 2002. Four years later she would become Alaska’s ninth governor, and later John McCain‘s running mate in the 2008 presidential election. The Palin family currently lives in Wasilla.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Track Palin was arrested for domestic violence? Let us know!