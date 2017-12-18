Jonghyun: 5 Things To Know About SHINee Singer Who Tragically Committed Suicide

K-pop fans are mourning the loss of SHINee singer, Jonghyun, after his tragic death on Dec. 18. Here’s everything to know about the singer.

1. How did Jonghyun die? The SHINee fandom was rocked on Dec. 18 when news broke that the beloved Kim Jong-hyun, better known by his stage name, Jonghyun, had died in the hospital. The 27-year-old’s sister called police around 4:42 p.m. with fears that her brother was attempting suicide. When officials found him in his home, he was unconscious, and police confirmed that it appeared he tried to kill himself with coal briquettes lit inside a frying pan. He died after suffering from cardiac arrest at the hospital. It is believed that his official cause of death was from carbon monoxide poisoning, but there will be no confirmation until the autopsy is complete.

2. How did Jonghyun get his career started? Jonghyun became a member of the group SHINee in 2008, and began writing lyrics for the band in 2009. In 2010, he was chosen by S.M. Entertainment to be in a group called S.M. The Ballad, with a focus on singing ballad tracks. They only released two mini albums, but Jonghyun’s fandom and stardom grew with the project. He has worked with various artists throughout his career, and made his solo debut with a mini album, Base, in 2015.

3. He’s also a radio host. Aside from singing, Jonghyun also had hosting experience. He started in July 2014 as the host of the MBC radio show, “Blue Night.” He held the position for nearly three years, but left in March 2017 because of his busy touring schedule.

4. He set himself apart from other K-pop musicians. Because Jonghyun took part in the writing and composition process of his albums, he was able to distinguish himself from other artists in the K-pop genre, who generally do not contribute to the production side of the job.

5. He was injured in a car accident. Nearly five years before his sad death, Jonghyun was involved in a car accident. He suffered an injury to his nose during the crash, and had to get surgery, forcing him to sit out of most of the promotion for SHINee’s third record.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Jonghyun’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.