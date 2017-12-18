Here’s What To Wear On New Year’s Eve — Stylist Says

It’s not even Christmas yet, but New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it! Here are some expert tips on what to wear while ringing in 2018!

I love New Year’s Eve. There is something so amazing about getting a fresh start. Plus, I love wearing sequins and Dec. 31 is the perfect night to do so! Fashion stylist Kimmy Erin Kertes says you can shine on NYE thanks to metallic or sequin fabrics, and by wearing some diamonds! It’s the perfect night to sparkle! Here are her expert tips on what to wear on the big night!

“DO: New Year’s Eve is a time to go all out and ring in the New Year with a bang! Be sure to pair your sequin garment with show-stopper diamond earrings and a diamond-embellished cuff to match. Colored metallics are a great way to stand out, and metallic leather is an

even better way to stay warm while being stylish. Coordinate your diamonds with metallic silver leggings, and you have a comfortable and chic, (plus seasonally appropriate) sexy look. You’ll catch your midnight kiss’ eye as soon as you walk in the room!”

“DON’T: There is a fine line between sparkling and being mistaken for a disco ball. A few statement pieces are all that’s necessary on this night,” Kimmy says. A sparkly dress, shoes, purse AND glitter eye makeup will be overkill. Leave the head-to-toe sequins and fur coat to Miley Cyrus on stage!

HollywoodLifers, what are you wearing on New Year’s Eve?