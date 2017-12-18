Tyga Calls Pregnant Ex Kylie Jenner To Tell Her He Still ‘Loves’ Her: ‘I Miss You’

Kylie Jenner may be pregnant, but her ex Tyga has been reaching out to let her know he still has strong feelings for her. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Tyga, 28, isn’t letting the fact that ex Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby get in the way of his feelings for her and he reached out to her to tell her about it. “Tyga reached out to Kylie to make it clear to her that he still has very strong feelings for her,” a source close to Tyga shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Tyga, over a few text messages, basically told his ex that, I miss you, still love you and would treat you better than your man is.” Tyga and Kylie’s on-again off-again relationship ended around Mar. of this year but it seems it hasn’t been easy on the rapper or his son, King Cairo.”Tyga told Kylie that he has not been the same since they split,” the source continued. “He also let her know that King misses her too and asks about her all the time. Tyga wanted Kylie to know that if she ever felt neglected that he would always welcome her back. Tyga shared with Kylie that not only would he treat her better but he felt he could be a better father figure to her baby too.” Check out pics of Kylie and Tyga during their relationship here!

Tyga’s feelings come at a time when Kylie and Travis have been spending some time apart due to Travis’ touring schedule. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, she’s reportedly due in a couple of months. She’s been leaving tons of cryptic posts on her social media since news that she was expecting made headlines and from the looks of it, she and Travis may be having a girl.

Despite the fact that Kylie’s gearing up for another member of the family, she may still be thinking of her times with Tyga. The two have known each other for a long time and have a lot of history together. Only time will tell whether they will continue to be separated or form a friendship or a rekindled flame in the future!

