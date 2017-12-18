Here’s When Every New Show Premieres & Your Old Faves Return In 2018

Impatiently waiting for new shows to premiere and old ones to return? Here’s the FULL schedule for you to live by in 2018!

We get it, you’re busy, and that makes it super hard to keep track of every single important when it comes to television. That’s why you have us, right? Just in time for the clock to strike midnight on the first day of 2018, HollywoodLife has put together a pretty comprehensive list that reveals the dates and times of when ALL of television’s new shows (and your old favorites) will be on air. Hopefully this helps you set up your DVR for the new year!

As a heads up, the following schedule is in list format by date. If you’re looking for a specific show, just hit “command” and “F” to search the title. Or, if you’re using a PC, it’s the “CTRL” button and “F”. Also, we’re sorry to hear you’re using a PC. Please check your local listings for channel and correct time, as the below are listed in ET.

Monday, January 1st:

Lovesick (Netflix)

The Bachelor @ 8pm ET (ABC)

Valor @ 9pm ET (CW)

The Brave @ 10pm (NBC)

Tuesday, January 2nd:

The Challenge: Vendettas @ 9pm ET (MTV)

LA To Vegas @ 9pm ET (FOX)

The Mick @ 9:30pm ET (FOX)

Chicago Med @ 10pm ET (NBC)

Wednesday, January 3rd:

The Blacklist @ 8pm (NBC)

Grown-ish @ 8pm Et (Freeform)

The X-Files @ 8pm ET (FOX)

9-1-1 @ 9pm ET (FOX)

Law & Order: SVU @ 9pm ET (NBC)

Chicago P.D. @ 10pm ET (NBC)

Thursday, January 4th:

Superstore @ 8pm ET (NBC)

The Four @ 8pm ET (FOX)

The Good Place @ 8:30pm ET (NBC)

Nashville @ 9pm ET (CMT)

Will & Grace @ 9pm ET (NBC)

Great News @ 9:30pm ET (NBC)

Chicago Fire @ 10pm ET (NBC)

Friday, January 5th:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend @ 8pm (CW)

Sunday, January 7th:

The Chi @ 10pm ET (Showtime)

Tuesday, January 9th:

The Fosters @ 8pm ET (Freeform)

This Is Us @ 9pm ET (NBC)

Wednesday, January 10th:

The Magicians @ 9pm ET (Syfy)

Alone Together @ 9:30pm ET (Freeform)

Friday, January 12th:

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon)

Blindspot @ 8pm ET (NBC)

Taken @ 9pm ET (NBC)

Sunday, January 14th:

Victoria @ 9pm ET (PBS)

Divorce @ 10pm ET (HBO)

Monday, January 15th:

Supergirl @ 8pm (CW)

Tuesday, January 16th:

The Flash @ 8pm (CW)

Black Lightning @ 9pm (CW)

Wednesday, January 17th:

The Path (Hulu)

Riverdale @ 8pm ET (CW)

Dynasty @ 9pm ET (CW

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story @ 10pm ET (FX)

Thursday, January 18th:

Beyond @ 8pm ET (Freeform)

Supernatural @ 8pm ET (CW)

Arrow @ 9pm ET (CW)

Lip Sync Battle @ 9pm ET (Paramount Network)

Portlandia @ 10pm ET (IFC)

Friday, January 19th:

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Sunday, January 21st:

Counterpart @ 8pm ET (Starz)

The Resident @ 10pm ET (FOX)

Monday, January 22nd:

The Alienist @ 9pm ET (TNT)

Mosaic @ TBA (HBO)

Wednesday, January 24th:

Waco @ TBA (Paramount Network)

Friday, February 2nd:

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Sunday, February 25th:

The Walking Dead @ 9pm ET (AMC)

Monday, February 26th:

Good Girls @ 10pm ET (NBC)

UnReal @ 10pm ET (Lifetime)

Tuesday, March 6th:

Heathers @ TBA (Paramount Network)

Tuesday, March 13th:

Rise @ 10pm ET (NBC)

Tuesday, March 29th:

Siren @ 8pm ET (Freeform)

Shows without premiere dates yet:

Insatiable (Netflix)

Maniac (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Which shows are YOU most looking forward to in 2018? Comment below, let us know!