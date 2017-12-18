Sarah Palin’s Son Track Beat His Dad Bloody & Challenged Him To Shoot Him Before Arrest

Track Palin is in trouble with the law again. We’ve got the docs detailing how he viciously beat his dad Todd and asked him to shoot him before his arrest.

Sarah Palin‘s family is in the news yet again for all the wrong reasons. The 53-year-old former 2008 vice presidential candidate’s oldest son Track, 28, allegedly got wasted and went to his parents’ Wasilla, AK house and really got into it with his dad Todd, 53. Following his arrest on Dec. 16 for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and criminal mischief, court documents show that it was a crazy scene at the family home. In the filing papers obtained by HollywoodLife.com, Todd claimed in a sworn affidavit that his son wanted to come over and pick up a truck but he told him not to come because Track had allegedly been drinking and taking pain medication. “Track told him he was [going to] come anyway to beat his ass,” according to an affidavit filed by Wasilla police Officer Adam LaPointe. Click here to see the court papers.

Track still came over and his dad was armed with a gun for his own protection and refused to let him inside. Track told police that he actually urged his own dad to shoot him several times. Of course Todd couldn’t do that to his own son so instead Track broke a window to get inside and started beating his dad up. Sarah called 911 in a panic, saying that he was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.” When cops arrived they found Sarah and Todd fleeing the scene in separate vehicles with the father of five bleeding from the face and mom looking “visibly upset” according to the court docs. Track was later arrested but not before calling the arriving cops “peasants” and demanding they drop their weapons.

This isn’t Track’s first trouble with the law as he was arrested in 2016 on domestic violence and gun charges for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated in a deal where the other charges were dropped. His ex later filed for custody of their only child and sought a protective order against Track.

Sarah has alluded to her son suffering from PTSD after serving in Iraq while in the army. While campaigning for Donald Trump, 71, in 2016 she explained his arrest by describing soldiers, “who come home from the battlefield bringing new battles with them [and] coming back different than when they left for the war zone.” She added, “When my own son is going through what he goes through coming back, I can certainly relate to other families who feel these ramifications of PTSD.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Track probably has PTSD or do you think he is just a violent drunk?