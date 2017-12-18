Did Iggy Azalea Reunite With Nick Young For Dinner 1.5 Years After She Caught Him Cheating?

A year and a half after Iggy Azalea caught Nick Young cheating on her with his ex, she was spotted at the same restaurant as him. What’s going on?!

Iggy Azalea was joined by a very unlikely companion when she grabbed dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 17! The Australian rapper was photographed alone outside the L.A. hotspot, but her ex, Nick Young, was at the venue at the same time, and cameras also caught him outside. Fans were shook over the speculation that Iggy had reunited with her ex after finding out he cheated on her with his ex, Keonna Green, and conceived a second child out of the affair! Understandably, Iggy was devastated by her man’s infidelity, and put him on blast on social media, so a reunion between the two was definitely the last thing we expected.

UPDATE: Well, it turns out, there’s NO hatchet being buried here! “The unfortunate thing about LA is there are not that many places people eat,” Iggy tweeted. “You can be in the middle of one of the most important dinner meetings of your life; and randomly your ex and all his friends walk in the same place.” She also added that she would NEVER “have a dinner date with my ex who created a full human behind my back.” OH SNAP. In case you forgot what went down between Iggy and Nick, here’s a refresher. After weeks of rumors that Nick was being unfaithful in 2016, Iggy finally pulled the plug in June of that year and explained that she was no longer able to “trust” him.

A few weeks later, she confirmed that he had cheated on her, and revealed that she found out by watching him bring another woman to their home on a security camera. YIKES! “This is just like a second shot to the chest,” she admitted at the time. “And I feel likeI don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.” Not long after the split, it was confirmed that Keonna and Nick were expecting their second child together.

However, the two did not officially get back together, and by the time the baby was born that fall, Nick was dating Paloma Ford. They split at the beginning of 2017. Meanwhile, Iggy was linked to French Montana for several months after the breakup from Nick. The basketball star is still on good terms with Keonna, too, as she revealed earlier this year that they co-parent well together and will always have love for one another.

