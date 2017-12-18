Is Finn Wolfhard Being Killed Off ‘Stranger Things’? Fans Lose It Over Wild Theory About His Character Mike

A new fan theory says Mike Wheeler could get killed off ‘Stranger Things’! Here’s why some fans are convinced.

A Stranger Things without Mike Wheeler? Is that even possible?! Some fans are convinced that Finn Wolfhard‘s fan-favorite character will be written off in the third season — or even killed onscreen! And it all has to do with Finn himself. No, the Duffer Brothers don’t hate Finn, relax.

It’s just that diehard fans have noticed he’s totally in demand right now! Is he even going to have time for Stranger Things? Hopefully! Finn established himself as one of the industry’s best young actors after starring in this summer’s smash hit, IT, as one of the kids in the Losers Club. He provided some of the much-needed comic relief that made the horror movie work. He has a full shooting schedule on his plate now. In 2018, he’s starring in two films: Dog Days and The Turning, according to his IMDb page. And in 2019, he’ll be one of the voice actors in the highly-anticipated Carmen Sandiego reboot. Very cool!

You have to admit that the kid’s talented. Not only does he have all of that on his plate, but he’s in a successful band, too! Finn’s indie rock band, Calpurnia (named after the To Kill a Mockingbird character), has gotten praise for its Pixies covers, to the point that the group of literal children got a record deal. Can you believe it?

This may make you rest easier, Stranger Things fans. Finn’s probably not going anywhere. Forget that leaving one of the most popular shows in the world would be a huge mistake. All of the Stranger Things kids signed a six-year contract. There’s plenty of time to slay demogorgons and conquer side projects. Now, surviving the Upside Down…that’s another idea altogether.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stranger Things will really kill off Mike? Let us know!