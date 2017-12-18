Mia Khalifa Slammed By WWE Stars For Claiming Wrestling Isn’t A ‘Real Sport’

Another day, another controversy caused by Mia Khalifa! This time, Mia insulted the entire WWE and pro wrestlers aren’t taking it lightly. Watch here!

How does Mia Khalifa have time to be in so many feuds?? The sports analyst and ex-porn star, 24, faced off with former WWE superstar Eva Marie on her YouTube show Out of Bounds over controversial comments she made saying that Ronda Rousey would ruin her career by jumping to the WWE. Mia said that she doesn’t like wrestling because it’s “not a real sport,” in contrast to the brutal fighting Ronda does in UFC. Mia even said that pro wrestling is an “embarrassing move”!

Eva Marie appeared on her show and defended pro wrestlers everywhere, trying to make Mia see exactly how much work and badassdom goes into a typical wrestling match. Sure, pro wrestling matches are sometimes schmaltzy, but it’s not “fake” by any means! “You have to put your body through a lot of physicality with wrestling,” Eva told Mia. “Like you’re saying, you think it’s fake, however when you get in the ring you’re really taking those bumps, you’re really taking a clothesline. You really get thrown out of the ring… It is a sport. You know how your whole perception will change is if we get in a ring and you train for four weeks.”

Good for her! It really is a lot of work. Eva wasn’t the only wrestler to call out Mia for her insults. Former WWE star Hurricane Helms got in a dig at her on Twitter on December 9. He tweeted, “I’m not gonna get upset that a porn star doesn’t respect Pro Wrestling. She’s entitled to her opinion. Our bodies take a pounding and well… so does hers.” Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Mia said wrestling’s not a real sport? Let us know!