Meghan Markle Potential Wedding Dress Sketches Revealed: See Romantic Looks

Surprise! We’re excited to announce that Meghan Markle’s wedding dress sketches from Israeli Designer Inbal Dror have been revealed! See pics here!

If you are currently obsessing over the royal wedding or using the term “Markle Sparkle,” today is your lucky day. We reported earlier that Kensington Palace requested wedding dress sketches from Israeli bridal designer, Inbal Dror. It seems like someone has been praying to the fashion gods, because the sketches have been revealed! Merry Christmas! Although Meghan Markle, 36, is probably seeking several sketches from a number of bridal designers, we’re excited to feast our eyes on her potential wedding gown. SEE PICS HERE!

Inbal submitted three breathtaking sketches to Meghan, according to TMZ. The sketches feature Inbal’s signature figure-hugging silhouette with lace and ruffled details. One sketch offers a modest dress with a princess train, and the other appears to be a more sexy fitted option. Meghan will be the bride of the century! Both dresses are long-sleeved, which is a tradition for the royal family. Meghan’s options are similar to the ultra chic Dror dress Beyoncé, 36, wore for the Grammys in 2016. In addition to Beyoncé and Meghan, Inbal has designed dresses for Naomi Watts, 49. We’re sure that if Meghan goes with Inbal for her dress, it will be a great decision! She has become a popular name in the world of bridal couture. Her lines have included looks suitable for red carpets, cocktail parties and of course weddings. Inbal’s dresses can go from elegant and conservative to sultry and young. We can’t wait to see which designer Meghan chooses for her big day.

