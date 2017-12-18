Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Romance Still On 1 Year After Reunion: Sweet New Pic

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are going strong! The couple attended a wedding together, sweetly sharing an umbrella, then a lyrics sheet during the ceremony.

Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Eleanor Calder, 25, made a rare public appearance together at Kim Davidson‘s wedding at the Stanford Hall manor in Leicestershire, England on Dec. 16, and fans are freaking out! Louis looked dapper in a black suit and tie, while Eleanor wore a festive red and gold plaid jacket. Photographer Jade Goocher captured it all on film, and you can check out the new footage of the couple below.

Along with Louis and Eleanor, Niall Horan, 24, also attended the big event. Kim, an Artist Manager at Modest Management who has worked with the guys for years, was the star of the show, and fans were thrilled to see Louis and Niall supporting her! “Ugh I missed Louis and Eleanor so much,” one fan tweeted. “Niall, louis, AND eleanor at a wedding together?? MY HEART,” another gushed. See Louis and Eleanor’s cutest pics here.

Take a look at the new photo of Louis and Eleanor huddling close during the ceremony, plus a GIF of them arriving at the wedding:

Gif of Eleanor and Louis arriving at Kim Davidson's wedding ☔️😍❤️

Credits to caldersmith !! pic.twitter.com/bJPJhPDe1c — Eleanor Updates ️ (@CaldersElephant) December 18, 2017

they look like a group of people friends that went Christmas caroling pic.twitter.com/NX1Fyu54Pt — Eleanor and Louis 🎗 (@updatelounor) December 18, 2017

