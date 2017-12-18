Khloe Kardashian Drops Another Hint She’s Pregnant After Recent Pics Show Absolutely No Bump

Here we go again! Khloe Kardashian promoted her line of sunglasses on Dec. 17, but accidentally included something in the pic that points to pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her fabulous Khloe Kardashian Koko + Gunmetal Silver Mirror Lens sunglasses, but the reflection in her glasses accidentally appears to reveal what looks like a pregnancy pillow! So is Khloe really expecting with Tristan Thompson, 26? See the white, odd-shaped pillow in her lens below!

Of course, Khloe could have a pregnancy pillow for a number of reasons — it could be a gift for her sister Kim Kardashian‘s surrogate, or for Kylie Jenner, 20, who is also allegedly pregnant by Travis Scott, 25. Either way, it definitely seems like Khloe didn’t mean to show it to fans, which makes it all the more suspicious! Take a look at the best pics of Kylie and Khloe covering up their reported baby bumps here.

Meanwhile, fans flipped out after the Kardashian family’s 2017 Christmas card was revealed, and Khloe was photographed with absolutely no bump whatsoever. The Good American designer is pictured in a form-fitting white t-shirt, and it’s pretty clear that she’s not pregnant! It’s possible that the photo was taken before she would start showing, but it definitely has everyone scratching their heads. If she’s putting us on, it’s working!

The speculation is back on after Khloe’s latest Instagram, though. Check out what looks to be a pregnancy pillow in Khloe’s glasses:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is really pregnant — or is she just teasing everyone? Tell us in the comments how you feel about this new “hint!”