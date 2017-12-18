Joe Duggar & Kendra Caldwell Expecting Baby #1 After Sept. Wedding: We’re ‘So Excited’

Another Duggar baby’s coming! After tying the knot just 3 months ago, Joe Duggar & Kendra Caldwell have a little one on the way — and their reveal pic is way too cute!

Joseph Duggar, 22, and his new wife Kendra Caldwell Duggar, 19, are going to be parents in 2018, according to US Weekly! The duo announced the happy news on Dec. 18 with the sweetest photo, and they could not be more thrilled about entering parenthood. “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” the Counting On stars told the mag. Aw! Click here to see pics from TLC’s Counting On.

“Wow, it’s so exciting!!!” Joe and Kendra added. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby!” In the couple’s announcement pic, both parents-to-be can be seen holding up adorable mugs. Joe’s reads “Dad est. 2018,” while Kendra’s says “Mom est. 2018.”

The duo said “I do” on Sept. 8 of this year during an intimate ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They were married by Kendra’s father who is a pastor. While Joe had told cameras before the televised ceremony started, that he didn’t expect to be overly emotional, he did end up crying when he first saw Kendra walking down the aisle in her wedding dress. “It’s an amazing feeling to be married,” Joe said afterwards. “I didn’t realize how emotional I would get…Our first kiss was even greater than I expected!”

The two ended up traveling to Greece for their honeymoon, and apparently they got started right away on beginning a family together. “We’re so excited to be newlyweds now,” Joe gushed in a video message shared on the family’s blog back in October. “We just want to thank all the fans for all your support and your encouragement to us. Y’all mean a lot.” Congrats again, Joe and Kendra!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Joe and Kendra are pregnant already? Congratulate the happy couple below!