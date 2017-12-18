Kelly Ripa Brings Stunning Daughter Lola Consuelos, 16, For A Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kelly Ripa’s daughter is all grown up! She hit the red carpet with her daughter Lola at Sunday’s CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute! And, the mother-daughter duo looked like sisters!



Like mother like daughter! — Kelly Ripa, 46, brought her 16-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, 16, to Sunday’s CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute for a rare but sweet appearance. Lola, who is often behind the scenes of Kelly’s spotlight, stunned in a pink, sweater dress and gold, pointed stilettos. Kelly looked radiant in a long-sleeve, sequin LBD with matching black pumps. The mother-daughter duo could’ve passed as sisters on the carpet, where they were all smiles as they shared cute candids for the cameras. Click here to learn more about Lola!

The event — which Kelly hosted with her BFF, Anderson Cooper, 50 — honored 10 heroes with $10,000 cash prizes for their various efforts. Amy Wright, 67, was given the CNN Hero of the Year honor. Amy was also granted an extra $100,000 for her work with adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Check out Kelly and Lola’s photo, below!

Kelly and Lola weren’t the only mother-daughter duo of the night. Diane Lane, 52, and her daughter, writer Eleanor Lambert, 24, also posed for photos on the event’s red carpet. Other celebs in attendance included: Sterling K. Brown, 41, and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, 41, Christian Bale, 43, Alfre Woodard, 65, Andra Day, 32, Christopher Meloni, 56, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, 15, Amber Tamblyn, 34, and Transformers star Isabela Moner, 16.

Kelly and Lola’s night out came after Kelly and husband, Mark Consuelos‘ fireplace exploded the night before. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host took to Instagram to show the unexpected mess that the incident caused. She posted a photo of the cleanup that she and Mark had to do, which involved snow sleds and cookie sheets.

Just before that, Kelly debuted the family’s unofficial holiday card, where the funny fam playfully posed against a graffiti wall. “Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang. (and yes, Lola approved),” Kelly captioned the family snap.

