Royal Family Proudly Wears All Blue On New Christmas Card — Is Kate Middleton Having A Boy?

Are the royals expecting another son? They may have hinted at baby #3’s sex in a MAJOR way in their new Christmas card pic, and the cuteness is just too much!

The royal Christmas card is here! Kensington Palace released the adorable image on Dec. 18, and while the first thing we noticed is how adorable Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are, we also couldn’t help but note that the entire fam — including Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35 — are all wearing blue! Could this mean the baby Kate’s pregnant with is a boy? Maybe, but don’t hold your breath. Click here to see pics of Kate Middleton’s fabulous maternity style.

Although some may jump to the conclusion that since the royals are all sporting blue, that must mean they’re having a boy, that’s a pretty wild leap. Let’s be real, of course the family would sport coordinating/matching colors for such a formal pic, and blue is as good a color as any to choose. In fact, the foursome have been known to wear the hue quite often for family affairs. In addition, Kensington Palace noted that the image was taken “earlier this year,” as Kate clearly isn’t showing any baby bump signs in the photo. It’s actually entirely possible that she wasn’t even pregnant in this pic at all, as Charlotte wore this exact outfit back in July during the fam’s Royal Canada Tour.

But perhaps the most convincing evidence that wearing blue doesn’t equal boy, is that the royal family reportedly does NOT find out the sex of their children until after they are born. So if Kate and Wills are keeping with their alleged tradition, they themselves do not even know if they’re having a son or daughter. After all, when George and Charlotte were born, the public never knew their sex until it was announced after birth. At the time, many media outlets claimed that since the Duchess is very traditional, she preferred to not find out what she was having.

On top of that, other reports have claimed that Kate is actually expecting two babies — and that they’re both girls! Earlier on in her pregnancy though, it was reported Kate may be pregnant with a boy because she was reportedly craving “spicy foods,” and apparently that could indicate she’s having a little boy. Clearly no one knows for sure what royal baby number three will be, and at this point, it looks like the palace will be keeping tight-lipped about it all!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you hoping the new royal baby is a boy or a girl?