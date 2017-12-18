Kanye West Flashes A Rare, Huge Smile While Playing With North In Adorable Xmas Photo  

So cute! Kanye West gives us all of the holiday feels in a adorable Christmas card photo with North West! See the pic here!

Kanye West, 40, doesn’t always smile, so when he does it’s a huge deal. The Chicago rapper made his first appearance in the 2017 Christmas card, and we just can’t get enough! This year’s theme is a series of photos counting down until Christmas. Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to share the latest addition, day 18, and it’s a heart melting photo of Kanye and North West, 4. The teaser shows Kanye flaunting a huge smile while throwing North, who’s visibly shrieking with happiness.

We caught glimpses of the Chicago rapper on day 11 and 15, but this cuteness overload is the Christmas present we didn’t know we needed! It’s great to see Kanye in such good spirits following his hospitalization and rumored depression back in 2016. Smiling looks great on you Kanye! It seems like every member of the family has made a cameo on the Christmas card, except for Rob Kardashian, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Even grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, 83, can be seen on Day 17.

It’s no surprise that Rob hasn’t had a feature on the 2017 card, especially after all of the drama he’s had with ex Blac Chyna, 29, but Kylie’s lack of appearance has us wondering. She’s become quite the recluse since reports of her pregnancy surfaced. Although very active on social media, she has only posted photos from her face up, which only fuels the rumors. Neither Kylie or her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, have confirmed the pregnancy, so we can only hope it’s revealed in the Christmas Card. With only 7 days left before the final reveal, we pray our wishful thinking becomes a reality. We wouldn’t mind seeing a little more of Kanye too!

