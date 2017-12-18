‘First We Take Brooklyn’: Watch The Intense First Trailer

The first trailer for ‘First We Take Brooklyn’ has arrived. Get a glimpse at the new drama starring Danny A. Abeckaser and AnnaLynne McCord now.

First We Take Brooklyn brings an intense look and drama-filled story to life on the big screen in a feature film that showcases the dark life the lead character needs to lead upon return to his hometown of Brooklyn, following an intense Israeli prison stint. Danny A. Abeckaser, in his directorial debut, also co-wrote the film with actor and producer Jon Carlo. He was compelled and determined to direct and star in the crime drama himself, to make sure the story was portrayed exactly how he envisioned it.

Speaking on the film, Abeckaser explained why he is so passionate about the film and its story: “This has been a long time passion project with lots of blood, sweat and tears behind it, and therefore I am so beyond excited for it to finally be ready for release. Being born in Israel and raised in Brooklyn, I knew these kinds of characters my entire life, it’s my DNA, so I was determined to direct this film to properly bring these incredible people to life through incredible actors, and see the vision to fruition.”

Danny has been involved in the film industry in both acting, producing, and now directing with First We Take Brooklyn. Along with founding his 2B Films production studio, he can be seen in parts in The Iceman, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Holy Rollers.

First We Take Brooklyn will also be the first film to be distributed by 2BFilms new distribution division and will be out in February 2018. The movie also stars AnnaLynne McCord, Harvey Keitel, Charlotte McKinney, and Edoardo Ballerini. Make sure to check it out upon its release!

HollywoodLifers, What are you waiting for, check out the first trailer of First We Take Brooklyn? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!