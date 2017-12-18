Dustin Hoffman Called An ‘Abusive Bully’ By Women Accusing Him Of Sexual Misconduct In Interview

Three of Dustin Hoffman’s sexual misconduct accusers have banded together for their first TV interview. We’ve got details on how he’s being called an ‘abusive bully.’

So far we’ve read accounts from Anna Graham Hunter, Cori Thomas and Kathryn Rossetter, three women who have accused actor Dustin Hoffman, 80, of various forms of sexual misconduct. Now they have banded together for their first televised interview with NBC news investigative corresponded Cynthia McFadden to discuss their encounters with the acting legend. Rossetter starred opposite Hoffman in the 1983 theatrical version of Death of a Salesman and again in 1985 for the TV movie adaptation. She reveals in a clip of the interview airing on Dec. 18 that, “It eroded my self-confidence and my dignity. And it was humiliating and demeaning. And he did. He robbed me of the joy of that experience.”

Rossetter told the Hollywood Reporter in a Dec. 8 guest column that her experience with him was a nightmare of alleged constant groping, including trying to put his fingers in her vagina and pulling off her costume to expose her bare breasts to his crew as a joke. She says that for years she’s had to deflect about discussing the experience, but now that others have come forward with similar accusations, she’s finally free to speak about what happened to her when working with Hoffman.

“I’ve been lying for 34 years. People would be like ‘How was it like to work with Dustin?’ and I told the half truth. That has an actor working with him I owe him everything. I learned so much. and then I would stop,” Rossetter revealed, pausing to compose herself before nearly breaking down into tears. “There would always be a knot in my stomach about what the real truth was and that was he was abusive and he was a bully.” See pics of Dustin Hoffman, here.

Thomas has accused Hoffman of allegedly exposing himself naked to her in a NYC hotel room when she was just 16-years-old and a high school classmate of his daughter Karina. Hunter was the first woman to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against the actor in a Nov. 1 guest column in the Hollywood Reporter. She claimed that he groped her butt, demanded foot massages and used sexually vulgar language to her when she was a 17-year-old production assistant on Death of a Salesman. After her public accusations, the actor released a statement saying, “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation.”

You can watch their interview in full when it airs on Dec. 18 on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Check your local listings for when the newscast airs in your market.

