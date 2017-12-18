DNCE Tour Manager Hospitalized After ‘Terrible Accident’: Joe Jonas & More React

Joe Jonas and DNCE are asking fans for prayers and donations after their tour manager, Dan Lipski was injured in a ‘terrible accident’ in Thailand. Lipski is fighting for his life. Here’s what we know.

Joe Jonas, 28, took to Twitter on Monday morning, Dec. 18, to reveal that DNCE‘s tour manager, Dan Lipski, was in a tragic accident in Bangkok, Thailand. “Please send Love and Prayers to my Good Friend & DNCE Tour Manager dan lipski he was in a terrible accident,” Joe tweeted. The singer asked his followers to “please donate” if they can, before he provided a link to a GoFundMe campaign. “We love you Dan,” Joe added.

While most of the details involving the incident are unknown, DNCE member, Cole Whittle, 35, said Lipski is “fighting for his life.” The GoFundMe campaign, started by a family friend, revealed that Lipski’s health is “improving,” however, he has a long way to go in terms of recovery. The campaign — with an original goal of $10,000 — has now reached over $21,000.

The GoFundMe campaign contains the following description:

This account is set up for Dan Lipski who was recently in a bad accident in Bangkok Thailand. He is badly injured and in a hospital there and although his health is improving, it’s likely he’ll be in the hospital for weeks to come. If you know Dan, have toured with Dan or even worked with him in some other capacity or even if you’re just his friend and can afford anything right now, he is really going to need this when he is able to leave the hospital and back home to the US and get back to his normal life and routine… We’re going to send this money to his parents when we achieve the goal amount.

Please send Love and Prayers to my Good Friend & DNCE Tour Manager dan lipski he was in a terrible accident. If you can please donate to this link below 🙏🏽 We love you Dan. https://t.co/s2Mf91HN80 pic.twitter.com/Wq4fWlyS0V — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 18, 2017

DNCE’s other members left notes of prayer and love for Lipski. JinJoo Lee, 30, guitarist for DNCE, posted a photo of him with a heartfelt message that read: “Please send some love to my friend and our tour manager. He got into very bad accident last week.. It means a lot to me and our team if you can send him some lovin! miss you Dan. Can’t wait to see u son!”

Whittle also took to Instagram with an emotional message which read: “PLEASE READ if u have ever seen @dnce play a concert, this sweet man, @danlipski was the reason we got there safely and happily. Dan was recently involved in a tragic accident in Thailand and is currently fighting for his life. With tears in my eyes, I ask you to please donate anything no matter how small to help him in his care & recovery. LINK IN BIO thank you so much for reading. love cole”.

DNCE drummer, Jack Lawless, spread the word on Instagram as well. “My good friend and tour manager needs our lovin,” he wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Lipski. “Dan was in a very serious accident last week and could use some extra help getting back on his feet in the upcoming weeks. I put the link in my bio to the go fund me for him if you’re able to help out.”

Our thoughts are with Dan’s friends and family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, leave your well wishes for Dan Lipski in the comments.