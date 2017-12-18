Brazilian DJ Killed After Stage Collapses On Him Mid-Set: Watch Horrifying Video From Festival

Simply horrifying! A Brazilian DJ was brutally killed during the Atmosphere Festival Sunday afternoon after a terrible storm caused the stage to collapse on him. Watch horrific video from the scene here.

Fans watched on in horror at the Atmosphere dance music festival in Esteio, Brazi Sunday afternoon as DJ Kaleb Freitas, 30, tragically died mid-set as the stage he was performing on collapsed on top of him, according to NPR. As attendees jammed along to tunes in the crowd, strong winds began to build and before everyone’s eyes, the stage’s scaffolding began to give way and crumbled, striking the young performer in the head. Though he was rushed to the hospital from the scene, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to People. Organizers for the festival confirmed his passing, along with several other injuries of attendees in their official statement.

“We always cherish the safety of our attendees, following all the processes, reports and authorizations requested by the local authorities,” they shared on their Facebook page following the accident, adding of DJ Kaleb, “we lost a friend, an artist. Our priority is to assist the wounded and their families.” Perhaps more terrifying than the news itself was the several videos that were captured by festival goers of the accident as it happened.

Rave que estava rolando no parque de exposições Assis Brasil @metsul @MetroclimaPOA pic.twitter.com/kicb7WnNnf — Rafael Maroni (@rafamaroni) December 17, 2017

Our thoughts are, of course, with DJ Kaleb’s family and friends after their tragic loss and we send our thoughts to all the festival goers who were injured.

