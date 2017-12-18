‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Reveals The Silver Lining To Donald Trump’s Election & More

Desi Lydic will be singing about women tonight on ‘The Daily Show’s Yearly Show special, but before that she spills to HL about the Harasser-in-Chief, life on ‘The Daily Show,’ & what Trevor Noah’s really like.

When Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic, 36, was reporting from Donald Trump rallies before the 2016 election, she began to get the feeling that his chances of election might not be as poor as the polls were predicting. “I’d be at a Trump rally walking around with a microphone and camera and people would be shouting at us ‘Fake news!’ ‘CNN sucks,’ and ‘you can’t trust the media,'” she recalls to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview. “A lot of people wouldn’t even talk to us. I’d never had that reaction before. People were buying what Donald Trump was selling.”

Since the election, The Daily Show has been on an ever-growing roll as viewers tune in to see host Trevor Noah and his team of correspondents, including Desi, report on the flood of political news that erupts every 24 hours — most of it fueled by Donald Trump. Tonight, Dec. 18, a special Yearly Show 2017 at 11:00 PM on Comedy Central will highlight the top… and bottom points of 2017. The year has seen Desi in sketches where she is wearing a locked-on monitoring device in Donald Trump’s surreal new world for women, and she’s been designated a “7.” In another field piece, she interviews both far-right wing and left wing survivalists, who are prepping for the end of the civilized world. The right-winger is not impressed with her own bag filled with Desi’s essentials, including caviar. “The conservative guy knew I wasn’t serious, but he had no problem calling me out,” explains Desi. “He was totally ready to live off the grid. He had his own goats and a vineyard and more.” On the Yearly Show special she’ll sing a hilarious duet about the plight of women with co-correspondent Dulce Sloan.

As for Trump, she sees some silver linings from his election. “He’s entertainment. Gives great material for comedy but he’s disappointing for humanity. But, at least we’ll have jobs for 3 years or until he takes us off the air.” Desi, a mom of 2-year-old Brixton, gives a rundown of her busy days at The Daily Show. In at 9:15 am and right into a meeting reviewing the news of the morning. “Trevor steers the ship on what he wants to cover that day.” Then, work on material. Usually another meeting around 11. A 3:30 rehearsal and the show taping starts around 6 or 6:30. Many days she’s there until 7 or 8. Plus, she usually is out in the field, somewhere in the country, for two pieces a month.

Juggling momhood and a career as a Daily Show correspondent is “always a struggle. It’s never particularly balanced,” admits Desi. “But, as a parent, if you are doing something that makes you very happy, you’ll be a better parent.” Plus, she says that Trevor and The Daily Show team have been very supportive of her as a mom. Female comediennes like the legendary Carol Burnett, and SNL hall of famers like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig are heroes for her. “People have figured out that we want to watch funny women,” Desi says. Trevor Noah also gets her huge admiration. “He works insane hours for the show AND he can really shake a salad. He puts dressing on the salad, puts a plastic container on it and he really shakes that,” she reveals.

As for Trump, Desi has her work cut out for her. “Every time Trump says something I can’t believe people are stomaching it — it’s amazing that people can stomach his behavior,” she says. “For me the most shocking thing yet was that his ( Access Hollywood ‘p###y-grabbing) video was acceptable. I still can’t get past that, that was OK for a president.But (at the Daily Show) we are trying to have honest conversation, shine a light… and tell poop jokes.”

Tune in tonight to see Desi, Trevor and all of the other Daily Show correspondents on the Yearly Show 2017 special, at 11 PM ET and have a blast! Will you be watching, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!