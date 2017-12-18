Did Chris Brown Use Ariana Grande On The Cover Of His Christmas Album? Fans Freak Over Wild Pic

Chris Brown released ’12 Days of Christmas: CUFFING SEASON’, and fans believe an illustrated version of Ariana Grande is on the cover. See the intense reactions here!

Chris Brown‘s new deluxe album, 12 Days of Christmas: CUFFING SEASON, has a festive holiday-themed cover, including an illustrated version of a brown-haired girl kneeling with a Santa hat on, and many fans seem to think it’s none other than Ariana Grande! After the release of the album on Dec. 15., followers have been taking to social media to compare the girl on the album with a professional photo of Ariana making the same pose. Many people are freaking out over the amazing similarities and are even calling the photo “creepy” while wondering if Chris had permission to use Ariana’s image. One follower tried to make sense of the image by asking if there’s a song featuring Ariana on the album (there’s not) while another asked if there was a secret meaning behind it. We have to admit, we’re just as confused at the eerily similar pic, but there’s yet to be any comment by Chris or Ariana. Check out pics of Chris over the years here!

It may not be a far stretch to think Ariana’s image has made it onto Chris’ new album considering the two have collaborated in the past. Their song, “Don’t Be Gone Too Long,” was released in 2014 but they haven’t released anything together since then. The single was supposed to be released sooner than that but it faced a lot of setbacks and delays due to Chris’ legal troubles concerning a probation violation. Chris pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges after an altercation with his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.

Chris is putting his troubled past behind him now and although his new album’s cover has become controversial, the singer’s been successfully promoting it. He even recently surprised a Georgia middle school with a performance and $50, 000 donation around the album’s release. We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if Chris or Ariana comments on the interesting photo observation soon!

That's LEGIT Ariana on the cover, lol you got no shame — Kaitlyn❤ (@Kait_Guav) December 16, 2017

Is there a song featuring her?? — Cj 🌹✨ (@thisiscj_) December 14, 2017

Everything about this is identical. The hair, the hands, the outfit, the face shape, the bracelet, her posture. Does the mean anything or no? @ArianaGrande and @chrisbrown pic.twitter.com/O4k7f7bWhM — Nikki loves Camila🦋 (@lntoyoukarla) December 13, 2017

Lmao thats a drawing of ariana grande — piriya 🌐 (@pxrxya) December 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris’ album has Ariana on its cover? Tell us your thoughts here!