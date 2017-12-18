Rob Kardashian Vs. Blac Chyna & More Of The Biggest Twitter Feuds Of 2017

2017 has been quite a dramatic year! We’ve rounded up the best celebrity Twitter feuds of 2017 for you to look at before the year comes to a close. See the pics, here!

Every now and then you might find yourself in some serious Twitter drama. It’s only natural. It’s easy to voice your opinion via the internet instead of having it out in person. These celebs were definitely no stranger to the drama this year! Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna kept us on our toes a lot this year. The infamous on-again/off-again couple shared their beef with the world, primarily in July when Rob exposed Blac Chyna very personally by sharing her naked photos, and private conversations via the social media site. Crazy!

Another cringe-worthy Twitter feud that broke out this year, was between the gorgeous Rihanna and Azealia Banks. The two clashed on social media about political views earlier this year. Azealia took the drama to a whole other level when she posted Riri’s phone number online, talk about savage! On a bit of a lighter note, Katy Perry and musical producer Diplo had a little spat back in June when she ranked her ex’s performance in the bedroom. Unfortunately for Diplo, he came in last and well, we’re guessing he didn’t take it too well when he responded saying he didn’t even remember having sexy with Katy! Ouch!

What would a Twitter feud roundup be without a lover’s quarrel? Chris Brown and Soulja Boy got into it after Chris’s ex, Karrueche Tran posted a photo on Instagram and Soulja liked it. Chris didn’t take that too well, despite him and Karreuche being broken up and it erupted from there. Apparently Chris even set up a private fight where the two could throw down but Soulja Boy didn’t show up, INSANE!

Take a look at some other 2017 Twitter feuds in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who’s Twitter feud had you refreshing your feed in 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

SaveSave