Carmelo Anthony Inspired By JAY-Z To Fix Relationship With La La: He’s Thrilled She Came To His Game

Aww! While Carmelo Anthony, 33, has been playing his 2017 season for the OKC Thunder after being traded by the NY Knicks, that has meant a lot of time away from estranged wife La La, 38, and their son Kiyan, 10. So it was an incredible reunion when his fam turned up court side at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16 to watch him in action. After his alleged transgressions that led to her filing for separation in April of 2017, he’s crediting how pal JAY-Z, 48, owned up to infidelity in his marriage to Beyonce, 36, for wanting to make things right as a couple again.

“Melo has seen one of his biggest mentors in Jay-Z own up to his transgressions and mature so publicly that he feels his action speaks louder than his words. The way Jay made an amends with Beyonce helped inspire Melo to work on things with Lala. Melo is doing everything in his power, like Jay did with Bey, to make things right in their marriage and Lala showing up for the first time in a long time reinforced to Melo that all his hard work is paying off. He knows what it feels like to almost lose the person you love the most and that sense of loss has shifted Melo’s headspace,” a source close to the NBA superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Carmelo is incredibly happy that La La came out to support him when the Thunder played the Knicks. He was super relieved that she made a strong statement about the status of their marriage by publicly showing up for him. He absolutely felt her presence and it was almost like being in high school and playing a big game in front of your crush. Melo didn’t play as well as he had hoped, but having the opportunity to see his wife court side and spend much-needed quality time with her and his son overshadowed the loss that he and the Thunder took,” our insider continues. See pics of La La and Melo, here.