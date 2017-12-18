Brooke Simpson & Miley Cyrus Team Up For Epic ‘Wrecking Ball’ Duet On ‘Voice’ Finale

Brooke Simpson wowed everyone with her breathtaking performances on ‘The Voice’ finale. This powerhouse singer is in it to win it!

Brooke Simpson’s first performance of the night was her original song, “What Is Beautiful.” Brooke’s voice was on fire. She sounded amazing from start to finish. She gave everyone goosebumps as she hit those high notes effortlessly. This girl has a voice that will take her very far in life. Coach Miley Cyrus loved Brooke’s performance. “This girl is the Voice, and she’s a superstar!” Miley said. Brooke had tears in her eyes as Miley and the other coaches raved about her.

Brooke hit the stage a second time with Miley to perform “Wrecking Ball.” As expected, their duet was all sorts of amazing. We all know that Miley can sing the heck out of this song, and so can Brooke. When you’ve got two insane voices like Brooke and Miley, singing “Wrecking Ball” is a necessity. Brooke also performed a powerful rendition of the holiday classic “O Holy Night.” Brooke let her vocals shine in one of the best performances of the night. She looked gorgeous in a glittering gray gown.

How did we get so blessed? Each top 4 contestant performed three times during the show. Each performance showed a different side to each singer and brought the coaches to their feet time and time again. But that’s not all. Brooke will be performing alongside another one of the biggest artists in music: Sia. Brooke and Sia will sing “Titanium,” the chart-topping hit from David Guetta’s fifth album, Nothing but the Beat. The winner of season 13 will be announced during the 3-hour finale event on Dec. 18 starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

