Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Reportedly Welcome Twins After Top Secret Pregnancy

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova are 1st time parents after the athlete reportedly gave birth to twins — a boy & a girl. The crazy part? No one knew she was pregnant!

Wait what? Enrique Iglesias, 42, and Anna Kournikova, 36, became new parents on Dec. 16, according to TMZ. The duo reportedly welcomed not one baby, but TWO, in Miami, and we can only imagine how excited they are to have started a family together! We can’t believe though that Anna was able to keep her pregnancy a complete secret for nine whole months — especially while expecting twins! The little ones’ names are Nicholas and Lucy, the media outlet reports. Click here to see some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Enrique and Anna were able to get away with their top-secret pregnancy, in part, because they’ve never been ones to live in the spotlight. In fact, Anna, who’s a former professional tennis player, has been laying low for over a year now. The last photo TMZ could find of the athlete in public was shot on a boat in Miami, and it was from November 2016! Enrique and Anna have been dating since 2001, but neither have confirmed if they’re married or not — despite Anna sporting a large diamond ring on THAT finger.

“I don’t believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone,” Enrique told E! Online last summer when asked if he had any plans to marry Anna. “Who knows what the future holds…or the past…haha.” Hmm… These two could NOT get any more cryptic! Earlier this year, in March, Enrique announced a joint tour with Pitbull, and of course fans were freaking out. The duo began their concert series in Chicago on June 3 and ended it in Toronto on July 6. We now know Anna was pregnant during that time, so that could help explain the super short tour — especially since when Enrique announced the concerts, Anna probably wasn’t even pregnant yet.

