Amtrak Train Crash: At Least 6 Dead & More Than 70 Injured In Terrifying Derailment

Multiple fatalities and casualties have been reported after an Amtrak train derailed near Seattle, WA, crashing onto the I-5 freeway. Here’s what we know.

Amtrak train 501, which served as the inaugural trip for a high-speed route between Seattle, WA, and Portland, OR, derailed at around 7:30 AM local time today, Dec. 18. First responders are treating it as a “mass casualty incident,” according to local reports. The train, which was reportedly traveling along a new route, contained 70 passengers. Chris Karnes, the chairman of Pierce Transit’s advisory board and a passenger on the train, confirms that there is “massive damage” and “people are hurt.” A spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff Department confirmed to HollywoodLife.com: “The Amtrak train was traveling south when it derailed and caused several cars on the Interstate 5 to be struck by train cars. Multiple motorists have been injured as a result, and at the moment we have reports of multiple passenger fatalities. We do not have a definitive number on those who have been injured as of yet, but those numbers will be coming as we investigate the scene.

UPDATE: The Seattle Times reports, via the Associated Press, that at least six are dead and 77 more taken to the hospital after the train crash in Washington. Three of those hospitalized are said to be in critical condition. There were 78 passengers and five crew members on-board the train at the time of the derailment. The extent of the injuries and identities of victims have not been confirmed at this time. Several cars on the highway were struck by the derailed car, according to Pierce Country officials, and multiple people on the I-5 have been injured as well. No motorist fatalities have been reported yet.

“We are aware of an incident involving Amtrak train 501. We will update with additional details as they become available,” the official Amtrak account tweeted after the accident. The derailment occurred on Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in Pierce County on its way from Tacoma, WA, which is about 40 miles south of Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation Twitter account.

A surveillance photo shows the derailed train spilling onto the highway, resulting in a traffic jam. Travelers have been warned to avoid the area and expect delays. Keep checking back to this page as this story develops, and click through the gallery, attached, to see more photos from the scene.

BREAKING: Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer: Confirmed fatalities, major injuries, ppl being transferred to hospital, ppl still trapped on the train. Don't know cause of derailment. — Colleen O'Brien (@ColleenKIROFM) December 18, 2017

WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017

First up close images of scene coming from @wspd1pio Trooper Bova, this is heartbreaking to see. Our thoughts & prayers to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/ws460sjWRo — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

WATCH #LIVE on #Periscope: Amtrak train derails near Tacoma, Washington. Live coverage from NBC station @KING5Seat… https://t.co/nBrOSiQmgZ — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) December 18, 2017

PRELIMINARY INFO – Derailed Amtrak passenger train was heading south bound. Injuries and casualties reported, numbers to come. Media staging area at Eagles Pride Golf Course. #PCSD PIO Troyer enroute, will not answer his cell while driving priority. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

Derailed Amtrak train car falls off bridge in Washington state https://t.co/GQUuVhAzIE pic.twitter.com/ezEgbeglsy — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) December 18, 2017

