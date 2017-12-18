The Kylo Ren Thirst Is Real After The Last Jedi: Here’s Why Everyone’s Freaking On Your Twitter Feed

Everyone is losing their mind over ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ but not for a reason you would expect. Twitter has collectively fallen victim to a nasty thirst for Kylo Ren.

‘Tis the season… for a new Star Wars movie! The latest installment of the franchise sees our favorite collection of characters on their latest adventure, but Twitter seems to be more interested in only one of those characters: Kylo Ren. To be fair, the First Order commander, played by Adam Driver, 34, was a massive part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — but the tiny amount of screen time that his abs got apparently captivated the audience to the point where it’s all anyone can think about. “I’m so glad i didn’t have food watching the last jedi today because i would’ve 100% choked on something when shirtless kylo ren popped outta no where,” one Twitter user wrote. “Who would win: me vs my thirst for kylo ren,” said another. See the sexiest pics of the men from Star Wars here!

Clearly the thirst is real, but is it really that justified? No offense, but I personally don’t see the appeal. Sure, he took his shirt off for .5 seconds but uh… did y’all see Oscar Isaac, 38… or John Boyega, 25… or literally anyone else… Look, I’m not trying to bash Adam — his performance as Han and Leia’s son has definitely set his character up as one of the most convincing Star Wars villains to date. I just think there’s SO MUCH MORE to discuss from the film than how thicc Adam looked without a shirt on. (And honestly if you’re going that route anyways, at least talk about the force choke.) But maybe it’s just me; actually, according to Twitter, it really is just me. I’ve been overruled, and I will step aside and let the masses speak. So without further ado, here are a roundup of the thirstiest Tweets that have ever been Tweeted about a Star Wars villain:

Shirtless Kylo Ren got me like pic.twitter.com/cC4RVPHoqo — Mrs L Claus 🤶🏼🎄 (@lynzfrazer) December 15, 2017

i’m so glad i didn’t have food watching the last jedi today because i would’ve 100% choked on something when shirtless kylo ren popped outta no where — hannah (@aIoneaureum) December 14, 2017

Actual photo of me when Kylo Ren had his shirtless scene. #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/zpO9MustbA — lolo styles (@lauren_hemmo96) December 15, 2017

everyone post tfa: fuck kylo ren

everyone post tlj: don’t mind if i do — ALL I WANT FOR XMAS IS ANAL VORE 🎄 (@tiesilencer) December 18, 2017

ok sorry but Kylo Ren is HOT — saige lin (@S_Sor_99) December 18, 2017

Only TLJ spoiler I've gotten is Kylo Ren being wide af — Dinar (@Friggdottir) December 18, 2017

My patronus is shirtless Kylo Ren. — Kayleigh 🔮✨ (@avada_kaydavra) December 18, 2017

who would win: me vs my thirst for kylo ren — margo (@topielice) December 18, 2017

yes i am attracted to kylo ren but only because i am an absolute disaster of a human being — amy brown-brown (@arb) December 18, 2017

Kylo Ren? More like KYLO TEN, AM I RIGHT????? — Nicola Dall'Asen (@nicoladallasen) December 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Adam as Kylo Ren in the newest Star Wars film? Let us know in the comments!