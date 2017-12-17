Will Sofia Richie Appear On ‘KUWTK’ As Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend? The Truth Revealed

It’s getting serious! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance continues to heat up, so fans are dying to know if she’ll be the newest cast member of ‘KUWTK.’ Here’s the tea!

Calm down, people! Sofia Richie, 19, has zero plans to be on KUWTK. Even though she’s always hanging out with her boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, and their chemistry is off the charts, they haven’t quite reached that point in their relationship. “While she’s been with Scott a lot, we’re told she’s NOT with him when he’s around his kids,” production sources told TMZ, “which is when he’s usually taping the show.” We know what you’re thinking, but no, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, reportedly had nothing to do with the decision to not cast Sofia. Fans may get a glimpse of Sofia on camera, at best, and it would most likely be when she’s with Scott during his club appearances! The Kardashians don’t really know Sofia personally, so it makes sense. See pics of Kourtney and Scott’s new romances, here.

Even though Scott and Kourtney are no longer together, she has established a few boundaries for the sake of their little ones. “Kourtney made it clear to Scott that his girlfriend Sofia is not allowed at any family holiday events,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney has several issues with Scott dating Sofia and does not like it at all. Kourt has banned Sofia from meeting the kids despite how serious things are getting between Sofia and Scott. Kourtney is also trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annual Kardashian family Christmas party. Kourtney wants to maintain family tradition and she does not think Sofia fits into that ideal.”

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia’s sizzling romance continues to heat up! Even though there’s been rumors of trouble in paradise after their reported Miami blow-out, Sofia brought her mother to Scott’s place just days after. The reality star already met her dad, and it looks like he’s getting to know her family ever better! Scott, Sofia and her mom were spotted arriving to his Calabasas abode on Dec. 12 after a trip to our personal favorite: In-N-Out. Luckily, Kourtney and Scott always keep it cordial for the kids and they recently reunited to celebrate their son Mason‘s 8th b-day at a bowling alley on Dec. 15.

