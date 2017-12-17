Travis Scott Hangs Out With Blac Chyna During ‘Flirty’ Night Out — Should Kylie Be Worried?

Uh-oh. Travis Scott went partying in Los Angeles without Kylie Jenner, but Blac Chyna was there! We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details of what happened!

Travis Scott, 25, was spotted hitting up the Hollywood hotspot Delilah on Dec. 16, but his long-rumored pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 20, was nowhere in sight. However, the House of Kardashian — at least, Kardashian-adjacent — was represented, because Blac Chyna, 29, was there! “Travis rolled in with an entourage of buddies and they sat at a booth,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “They ordered bottle service all night, and drank Grey Goose as well as champagne. They weren’t being hectic, it was a pretty chill vibe….Chyna was also at the club with her girls and they sat in a separate area. She was wearing a pretty outrageous dress, one that was skin tight and kind of transparent, especially around the chest area!”

An outrageous, semi-transparent outfit? That sounds like Blac Chyna. So, did these two meet and dish the dirt about their mutual acquaintances? “Chyna did stop by Travis’ table for about fifteen minutes,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and they talked for a while, but it just seemed like friendly chatter.” Well, at least Kylie can rest easy about that. Check out the Hollywood Life podcast for more news about Kylie and the Kardashians.

However, Blac wasn’t the only beautiful babe in Delilah, as the insider says Travis and his crew had a steady flow of “beautiful girls stopping by their table all night, who they fed drinks to.” Uh-oh. Beautiful girls and bottle service? That sounds like a recipe for disaster. “Travis was definitely flirting with the girls,” the eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com, “and there was one stunning brunette who he seemed particularly in to—but I didn’t see any behavior that could be deemed as inappropriate—just talking, joking and some harmless flirting.”

So, not only did Travis jut exchange some “friendly” words with Blac – who is reportedly still proceeding with her lawsuit against Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner — but he didn’t get inappropriate with any of the other women there. It seems that Travis remained the perfect gentleman. It seems Kylie, who was nervous about her baby daddy staying true to her on the road, doesn’t have to worry about a thing. Though, here’s hoping the next time he goes out for a night on the town, he brings his pregnant girlfriend with him for some fun.

