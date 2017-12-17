‘The Greatest Showman’ Wows Us All With Epic Live Televised Performance

Hugh Jackman led a once in a lifetime live performance from ‘The Greatest Showman’ during ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ and it wow’d us to no end!

Our jaws are on the floor after watching the cast and ensemble of The Greatest Showman totally steal the show during A Christmas Story Live on FOX. As one of the breaks from the live musical, the film’s cast, led by the one and only Hugh Jackman, performed a song off of the soundtrack LIVE on another soundstage! It was truly an incredible moment, and one that everyone will be talking about for days to come — especially thanks to Zac Efron and Zendaya‘s appearance.

However, it was breakout performer Keala Settle as The Bearded Woman that really took the audience by surprise. She belted out some truly impressive notes, and shined like the bright star that she is alongside Hugh, Zac and Zendaya during the performance. But the best part? The end, when we got to watch the entire cast and ensemble completely freak out over their incredible live performance. “We did it! We did it!” they screamed excitedly, with everyone breaking their final pose and jumping up and down. Yes, they did do it — and now we really can’t wait to see The Greatest Showman when it hits theaters on December 20!

