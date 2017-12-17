Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s Sweet Trip To Seattle’s Sugar Factory On Pre-Christmas Trip

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber just left for a romantic Christmas trip and they made a surprising sweet stop at the Sugar Factory in Seattle! See the video of the cute couple here!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, stopped by the Sugar Factory in Seattle during their holiday vacation together and it was adorable! The cuter than ever duo were filmed by onlookers as they shopped and spent time at the retail candy store/restaurant. The popular location has seen many celebrities over the years and Jelena has definitely made an impression! In one video, the jet-setting couple can be seen sitting together in the background while chatting while another video shows Selena walking by candy in a long black winter coat. They spent some one-on-one time holding hands in the Chocolate Lounge while indulging in a delicious 60 oz. virgin drink called the Ocean Blue with two straws, according to TMZ. The only time Justin left Selena’s side was when “Buttons” by the Pussycat Dolls came on in the restaurant because he wanted to jam out to it. Check out photos of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments together here!

Selena and Justin were seen leaving for their trip in a private jet in Van Nuys, CA on Dec. 16. They have been spending a lot of time together since rekindling their romance a few months ago and we couldn’t be happier for them! Although they spent Thanksgiving apart, it seems they’re making up for it with this holiday vacation and what could get sweeter than a stop at a candy shop?! We’re not sure if Selena and Justin will be spending Christmas Day together or not, but this trip certainly reflects their commitment to spend quality time with each other during one of the most heartwarming times of the year.

Since they started hanging out again, there’s been reports that Selena and Justin may be getting engaged soon. Although they went through some rough patches in the past, it may just be the right timing for Selena and Justin to be together. Here’s to hoping and wishing them the best!

📹 | Selena and Justin Bieber at the Sugar Factory in Seattle pic.twitter.com/f9AJ1Qr0HQ — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) December 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Selena and Justin’s sweet trip to the Sugar Factory in Seattle? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!