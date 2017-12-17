La La Anthony Reunites With Carmelo To Lovingly Cheer Him On From Courtside

Welcome back to NYC, Carmelo Anthony. Melo’s return to the Big Apple couldn’t have been sweeter, as he reunited with his wife, La La Anthony, for the first time since they split!

New York City was certainly chilly on Dec. 16, but the temperature inside Madison Square Garden got cranked up a few thousand degrees, thanks to La La Anthony, 38. Her husband, Carmelo Anthony, 33, made his return to the Garden, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to take on his former team, the New York Knicks. La La wouldn’t miss this happy homecoming for anything, and she dressed up for the big game, rocking a latex and fur outfit that was hotter than the action on the court. This reunion was the first time La La showed love to Melo, in public, since they split! Amazing.

“Last nite was a blurrrr…at least I wore my furrrr🎼 (gucci mane voice)💸⚠️💸⚠️💸⚠️💸⚠️” La La captioned a shot of her modeling the fur somewhere inside the Garden. Hot! Though, La La might have been a little too sexy. Did she distract Melo with her outfit? It certainly wasn’t his night, as the Knicks ruined Melo’s return to New York by handing him and Oklahoma City an L. During the 111-96 loss, Carmelo was held to just 12 points, while New York’s Michael Beasley, 28, lit the scoreboard up like a Christmas tree with his 30 points.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling for me, coming back here knowing the goal that I had and what I wanted to accomplish here and falling short in that category,” Melo said afterward, according to ESPN. Before the game started, the Knicks played a tribute video, celebrating Melo’s 6 ½ years with the team by replaying some of his best highlights. “That was big-time, and for me that goes a long way,” he added.

After this loss, the Thunder fell to 14-15, and they’re now in 8th place in the Western Conference. Yeesh. Hopefully, La La was there to console him after this disappointing defeat. Though, if Melo was distracted by his stunning wife in the front row, he better figure out a way to get his head back in the game as he fixes his fractured marriage. It’s not like La La’s going to stop teasing him with her sexy outfits, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that La La loves making Melo go gaga with each new sexy snap. Plus, the insider says Melo “loves the thrill of the chase and he respects her so much more for playing hard to get.”

