Kimora Lee On Ex Russell Simmons’ Sexual Harassment Scandal: She’s ‘Relieved She Left Him’

Russell Simmons’ ex Kimora Lee is responding to the shocking allegations of sexual misconduct that he’s facing. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Russell Simmons, 60, the legendary record producer and co-founder of Def Jam records, has been fighting off allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault since late Nov. Now, thanks to our sources, we’re hearing how his ex Kimora Lee, 42, is responding to the shocking controversy. “Kimora is not surprised over the slew of sexual assault allegations against her ex Russell,” a close friend of Kimora’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kimora can’t help but feel relieved that she left him when she did and she is glad that Russell is no longer her problem. Trust became a real issue in their relationship and when she began to question his integrity, it was the beginning of the end of their relationship.”

she no longer felt they were communicating in a healthy way, Kimora lost faith in their marriage too and began to fall out of love. She had no idea what Russell was up to when they were not together towards the end of their marriage. It hurts Kimora to think that Russell may have been harassing other women while they were still married. The new accusations are only reinforcing the tough decisions she made years ago.” The source went on to add that Kimora is troubled by the accusations he’s fight off, and only more convinced that she made the right decision when she left him. “Whenno longer felt they were communicating in a healthy way,lost faith in their marriage too and began to fall out of love.had no idea whatwas up to when they weretogether towards the end of their marriage. It hurtsto think thatmay have been harassing other women while they were still married. The new accusations are only reinforcing the tough decisionsmade years ago.” Head here for more photos of Russell.

Most recently, famed publicist Kelly Cutrone told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Russell allegedly tried to rape her in 1991. They were walking to a party in NYC when he asked her if they could stop off at an apartment to run an errand. Here’s what she alleges happened when they arrived: “We got to the apartment door and he pushed me in and to the floor. He was on top of me and tried to rip my clothes off of me. I wasn’t expecting it. I kicked him off. I went ballistic; crazy. He was a wild storm — a lot of movement, hands flailing, body thrashing.” Ultimately she claims to have fought him off. We’ve reached out to Russell and Kimora’s reps and have yet to receive a response.

HollywoodLifers, share your reactions to these new details in the comments section below.