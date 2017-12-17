Khloe Kardashian Admits Rob’s Fight With Blac Chyna Was Out Of Control: ‘It Was Crazy’

Khloe is confronted about Rob during a media training session on ‘KUWTK,’ and she confesses that even SHE thought his behavior this past summer was ‘erratic!’

Kim Kardashian, 37, and the fam go through some grueling some media training so they can be prepared in interviews, while Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, get together to film a fitness video in the Dec. 17 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Of course, nothing goes as planned!

First, Kylie Jenner, 20, is remodeling her house, so she temporarily moves back in with Kris Jenner, 61. It’s all fun and games until dozens of boxes containing the Lip Kit mogul’s wardrobe show up at Kris’ house, and she freaks out over how much stuff there is! (It’s worth noting that Kylie, who is allegedly pregnant, does not appear in the episode at all.)

Kim, who’s recently had a media training refresher, suggests that her siblings and mom do the same. “There’s always something going on in our lives or our family members’ lives,” Kim says in a confessional, explaining that it can be hard to talk about — or avoid talking about — certain topics. “It’ll be good to face our fears and be prepared,” she adds. However, Kris is against it. “I don’t want to be on the defensive,” Kris says, but avoiding talking about things is never the answer, as Khloe points out. The training is going to happen!

The fitness video is not happening so fast, so Khloe puts her Good American fitness line on hold to start one with Kourtney in hopes that she’ll be passionate about that instead. “The stakes are really high,” Khloe admits. “You’re going to have to earn those stripes.”

Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kim meet with communications experts as part of their media training. They’re asked to come up with a list of things that they have trouble talking about, including Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition. Kim thinks Kris’ “recent life experiences” have made her “insecure,” and she wants her to get back to being confident again! They do a mock group interview to practice.

The subject of Caitlyn comes up, and Kris is told not to play it so guarded and safe. Kendall, meanwhile, has her body language criticized when she’s confronted with the past outcry over her keeping certain aspects of Caitlyn’s transition a secret from her own mom. Kendall storms out of the room, using the excuse that she has party planning duties with Kylie!

It’s time for one-on-one interviews, and Khloe is asked about Rob Kardashian, 30, since she’s the closest to him. “He loves really hard, and when he gets hurt, he hurts badly,” Khloe says, but she admits that his erratic behavior regarding Blac Chyna, 29, “was crazy!” Meanwhile, Kourtney is grilled about Scott Disick‘s drinking, and how her kids live such public lives. “That wasn’t fun, but the only person I can control is myself,” Kris shares. “There is some value in the process.”

Khloe decides that she and Kourtney aren’t moving at the same speed with the fitness line, so she’ll go back to doing her own thing with Good American!

