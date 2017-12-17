Katie Holmes & Suri’s Mother-Daughter Date To The Knicks Game: See Adorable Pics

Talk about a slam-dunk of a mother-daughter date. Katie Holmes treated Suri Cruise to a night on the town, including courtside seats to a New York Knicks game. Cute!

There’s nothing like spending time with your mom. Though, for Suri Cruise, her “mother-daughter” time included courtside seats at the New York Knicks game. Still, Katie Holmes’ daughter looked like any other 11-year-old, joining her mom, 38, to watch the Knicks take on (and beat!) the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 16. The two of them scored seats right next to the action, with model Emily Ratajkowski, 26, spotted seating right next to the adorable duo, per Just Jared. How sweet!

Seriously, Katie and Suri have been so adorable lately. The two made a rare appearance at NYC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 8. No, they weren’t there to perform – but Suri had the honor of introducing one of her favorite performers, Taylor Swift! Suri’s smile when she said Tay’s name was so bright, it could have lit up all the lights on the Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree. Considering that they’re mostly known to live a somewhat private lifestyle, these two are having one fairy tale of a New York Christmas, lately.

Maybe it’s because Katie has found a reason to smile, specifically a hunk of a man named Jamie Foxx? Long rumored to be a couple, Jamie and Katie seemingly took their romance public over Labor Day weekend when they walked hand-in-hand down a beach in Malibu. Signals don’t get any clearer than that! Despite this visible PDA, the two have remained quiet about their relationship.

When Jamie launched his Prive Revaux Eyewear’s flagship store on Dec. 4, Katie showed up – but long after the red carpet had been rolled up. She even helped Jamie celebrate his 50th birthday on Dec. 13, though the two were seemingly camera shy after they were spotted cuddling inside the Highlight Room. Maybe when these two decide to take their relationship 100% public, he can join Katie and Suri at the next Knicks event? Or maybe the Texas-born Jamie could take these two to a Dallas Mavericks game?

Don’t you think Katie and Suri are the cutest, HollywoodLifers?