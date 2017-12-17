Jenner Sister Abs Vs. Hadid Sister Abs: Which Sexy Siblings Have The Hottest Six Packs Of 2017?

It’s an ab battle! When it comes to amazing abs, the Jenner sisters, Kylie & Kendall, and the Hadid sisters, Gigi & Bella, sure do have them, but which pair does it best?! Let’s take a look here!

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner love to show off their incredible abs on a regular basis but Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are practically pros at showing off theirs! From posing in mirror selfies to walking the runway, these sisters dress to impress and love flaunting their washboard stomachs whenever they get the chance. Which pair does it best? Well, we’ve gathered some of our favorite photos of the Jenners and the Hadids in all their ab glory to examine the many ways these ladies catch our eye with their sexy bods! CHECK OUT OUR FAVORITE AB PHOTOS OF THE JENNER SISTERS AND HADID SISTERS HERE!

Before Kylie’s reported pregnancy, she was all about showing off her flat stomach in sports bras, bikinis, and even a simply pulled up shirt in some super sexy snapshots. Although she’s not a professional model like sister Kendall, she sure knows how to pose in all the right ways! Kendall, however, has modeled her abs in both professional pics and selfies. Public appearances have allowed her to flaunt her abs in see-through or cut-out gowns while the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show allowed her to strut her stuff in sexy lingerie.

Gigi and Bella are also models like Kendall, so they definitely have their fair share of ab-sharing photos! Gigi loves to be out and about in casual crop tops and cut-off shirts while Bella has made a lasting impression with her abs in bustier tops under blazers and workout wear. Both these ladies have a knack for the cameras so confidently putting their abs on display is always a fun thing!

