Virginia Woman Killed By Pit Bulls: Friends Doubt Loving Pets Killed Her & Suspect Foul Play

Bethany Lynn Stephens may not have been mauled by her dogs, one of her friends believes. Check out her friend’s theory here.

Bethany Lynn Stephens, 22, tragically passed away after her two pit bulls allegedly mauled her to death while she was taking them out for a walk on Dec. 12. It was her father John Stephens who found her body two days later near her Goochland, Virginia house along with her two pets. However, one friend doesn’t believe Bethany’s dogs could have done such a horrifying act. “Those dogs would not attack her,” Barbara Norris told NBC 12. “They’d kill you with kisses.” She also claims that the kennels had been broken open, as if the dogs had tried to escape to help Bethany, and that the dogs were aggressively guarding her body when John found her. According to Barbara, the two brindle-colored dogs even slept with Bethany in her bed. If this is truly the case, how could these loving pit bulls have attacked their owner so viciously?

While Bethany was found with defensive wounds on her hands and arms, she also had puncture wounds to the skull and had wounds on her throat throat and face. Police believe her wounds are definite signs that she was mauled. It’s believe Bethany’s dogs were bred for fighting. Eventually, the dogs were tranquilized by animal control and removed while officials collected 60 pieces of evidence from the horrific and grisly scene. While the investigation is ongoing, Bethany’s death has not been ruled a homicide.

Time will tell if authorities come to the conclusion that somehow Bethany’s dogs were protecting her as her friend Barbara suggests. Our hearts continue to go out to Bethany’s friends and family during this extremely difficult time.

