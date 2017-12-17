Bebe Rexha Opens ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ With An Epic Performance Of ‘Count On Christmas’

All hail Bebe Rexha! The popstar is officially the new holiday queen after slaying her performance of ‘Count on Christmas’ during ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ Watch here!

You probably didn’t remember this from the original A Christmas Story, right? The holiday classic was instantly catapulted into the future with Bebe Rexha‘s epic (and adorable) performance of her new song, “Count on Christmas”, during A Christmas Story Live! This is officially our new favorite holiday jam! Dressed in an adorable plaid dress and matching cap, red tights, and a red cape, Bebe sang her heart out on TV (live, no less!), surrounded by dancers wearing their winter finest. It was the perfect way to get us in the mood for the live show!

Bebe’s Christmas carol was written especially for the live TV musical, which aired on Fox on December 17. It was just the beginning of an incredibly impressive show, featuring Maya Rudolph as Ralphie’s mom, Matthew Broderick as the grown-up Ralphie/the narrater, and boy band PRETTYMUCH as some awesome carolers! Bebe’s awesome song was penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters who brought us the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, and are responsible for the upcoming movie musical The Greatest Showman. That one stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron! Later in the show, the guys, along with Zendaya, are going to do a live commercial for their movie! Bebe’s performance looked so fun, and she confirmed that it was totally awesome on Twitter. She tweeted, “Omg that was the most fun I’ve ever had.” So cool!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bebe’s performance on A Christmas Story Live? Let us know!