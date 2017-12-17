Leg Lamps, Dream Sequences & More Of The Best Moments From ‘A Christmas Story Live!’

Can we all agree that ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ was amazing? The live TV musical stole our hearts with so many magical moments. Relive the highlights here!

Andy Walken: A Christmas Story Live! would be nothing without the masterful performance of Andy Walken, the incredible little boy who played Ralphie Parker, that kid who’s been a bonafide Christmas mascot for the past 30 years. It had to be tough portraying one of the most famous Christmas movie characters in film history, but Andy owned it! Add on top of this that the little guy had to sing and dance live on TV, and he truly gave one of the best performances of the year.

The dream sequences: Andy, and the rest of the cast, really owned the live show when it came to the elaborate dream sequences. The sequences were many, and varied. In one memorable part of the show, Ralphie daydreams in class while writing his letter about what he wants for Christmas. Obviously, it’s a Red Ryder BB gun! He dreams that his beautiful teacher (Jane Krakowski) has been kidnapped by bandits, and he’s the sheriff that needs to save her. His classmates and the other faculty at the school are all in his elaborate fantasy, and they look to Ralphie to save the day. Luckily, since Ralphie has his trusty BB gun, he’s able to thwart the bad guys!

Later in the show, we reach the fateful moment in which Old Man Parker ( Chris Diamantopoulos) receives his leg lamp after winning a crossword puzzle contest. Ralphie’s gruff father is overjoyed, to the point of delusion, over how much he’s accomplished and how much of an honor he’s earned. Dude, it’s a lamp! Because this is a musical, the situation escalates into an elaborate dance number in which dear old dad’s onstage accepting an award shaped like the leg lamp while wearing a tux. He’s surrounded by gorgeous dancers wearing lampshades, and the stage itself is made of golden legs. Very cool!

THAT tap dance number: Speaking of dream sequences! There’s an incredible moment in the show shortly after the fateful scene in which Flick gets his tongue stuck to a flag pole. You know the moment! Mrs. Shields hands the kids their essays back, and much to Ralphie’s dismay, he only gets a C+. He daydreams that getting an A is like getting into an exclusive club. His classmates are mobsters and showgirls, and Mrs. Shields is the main act. In a rousing number peppered with the phrase “you’ll shoot your eye out,” Mrs. Shields and the kids tap dance their hearts out. It was seriously mesmerizing.

PRETTYMUCH, pretty much: there’s not much to say here expect, could the Christmas carolers coming to our doors this holiday season please be a cute boyband? Is that so much to ask for, Santa?

BeBe Rexha opens up the night: Bebe got everyone in the Christmas spirit by starting the show with her new song, “Count on Christmas”. The song’s definitely going down as a new pop holiday classic, and was written by the same songwriters who penned the rest of the musical. It was clear that the rest of the show was going to be a blast after seeing that magic!

