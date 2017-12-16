Yuri Luv’s Friends ‘Taken Aback’ By ‘Tragic Loss’ Of Porn Star

Just heartbreaking. Adult film star Yuri Luv’s close friends share their thoughts on the sudden and tragic loss.

Porn star Yuri Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran) was discovered dead in her home in Bellflower, CA on Dec. 14. She died of an apparent drug overdose. She was just 31. Now, some individuals who were close with her are expressing their disbelief and sadness at the loss. “We at PornStar Platinum are all taken aback by the tragic loss of one if its own,” David Hogue, a producer at the company, wrote. “As we grieve for the loss of Yurizan we also reflect back to all of the brightness she has given over the years. From the time she was 18 she has been a force in this industry with both a flair for fun and a passion for new adventures.” Head here to see photos of Yuri.

David went on to add that he and PornStar Platinum are doing their part to help support Yuri’s loved ones and ensure she gets a proper burial. “As with any sudden departures such as this, there is a great need to insure the proper taking care of Yuri and of her immediate family who, as you can imagine, is struggling both emotionally and financially. We know that we can only do so much about the emotional part as we all have to go through the grieving. However, we can do more about the financial part.” So thoughtful. Head here to learn more and contribute to Yuri’s burial and family.

Like fellow porn star August Ames‘ death, Yuri’s passing shook the adult film industry. In no time, friends and fans took to social media to say goodbye. “We’re devastated to hear of the passing of Yurizan Beltran. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends. RIP,” Brazzers, another prominent porn production company, posted. “A sweet soul lost,” fellow porn star Catalina Cruz wrote on Twitter. “You came across very genuine and kind to me when I first met you. I am so sad. Sending love to everyone that was close to Yurizan Beltran.”

Rest in peace my friend @YuriLuv I will never forget you #Yuriluv pic.twitter.com/pdy0mf1gkc — Don Rivers (@DJDonRivers) December 15, 2017

