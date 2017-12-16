T.I. & Tiny: Why This Christmas Will Be So Much Better Than Last Year

T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris are planning on spending Christmas together with family this year and they are determined to make it better than it was last year. Find out the EXCLUSIVE details here!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, have had a tough year together, but now they’re planning on spending the holidays in a better emotional state. “This Christmas is going to be all about the kids and family for T.I. and Tiny,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Last Christmas was hard, they did spend it together as a family but the emotions were running very high. Tiny had just filed for divorce, things were tough. They tried to hide it from the kids and make the day as normal and happy as possible but it was tense. This year they’re in a much better place, this is going to be a much different Christmas, it’ll make up for last year. Tiny feels incredibly blessed with how well things are going in all areas of her life right now. They’ll be celebrating with all their extended family on Christmas, Tiny and T.I. are looking forward to it.” Check out some of T.I. & Tiny’s cutest photos here!

Christmas should be a good time for T.I. and Tiny since spending time together at one of the most heartwarming moments of the year may help them to determine whether or not they will eventually go through with their divorce. Their rocky road has definitely kept us wondering how the former couple will move forward, but it’s good to know they’re putting family first! From being there to support their kids to keeping a bond between themselves, they have proven to always try and do what’s best.

While the issues concerning their marriage haven’t been easy, it’s not the only tough thing they’ve had to endure this year. Tiny recently made headlines when her bodyguard sadly passed away on Dec. 2. T.I. has reportedly been consoling his estranged wife to help her cope with the shocking loss and it’s been giving her strength. Despite their troubles, it seems T.I. and Tiny always turn to each other in important times and that’s what love is all about!

